Obsessed With Bravo? You’ll Love These Real Housewives Candles

Anyone who watches reality TV will probably agree that The Real Housewives franchise was a cultural reset. Ever since the first cohort of Orange County housewives appeared on our screens in 2006, the show – and its cinematic universe of spin-offs – have been blessing us with flashy displays of wealth, theatrical fights, and oh-so-many iconic one-liners.
Fans of the series are now able to channel their favorite zingers into something tangible: Just in time for the holidays, Bravo has launched a candle collection in collaboration with Literie, an NYC-based lifestyle brand. The lineup is inspired by the funniest and most memorable scenes from the franchise's most well-known stars, including Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, Erika Jayne, and Bethenny Frankel. Each will carry a custom scent that evokes the moment, in a way that feels more "classy with a wink" than straight-up meme.
We can't wait to fire up these babies and hunker down a glass of pinot grigio (which is coincidentally a star ingredient in one of these candles) before starting a Bravo marathon. The candles also make such a hilarious and thoughtful holiday gift for someone in your life who is similarly obsessed with the endlessly quotable series.
Ahead, we round up our favorite Real Housewives-inspired candles from the sassy collection.
It was an exchange that launched a thousand meme GIFs: Teresa Giudice's screaming match with Danielle Staub on RHONJ – which ended with Giudice flipping the table at an Italian restaurant – was one of the first truly big viral moments for the franchise. Here it is commemorated in candle form, with notes of cedar and suede.
Erika Jayne's recount of her son's car accident, which allegedly happened when it snowed in Pasadena, CA, became a famous part of RHOBH lore. Inspired by this scene, Literie has created a wintery candle that smells of smoke and pine.
"Money can't buy you class", a quip from Luann de Lesseps, is such an instantly iconic line that it has firmly established itself in the non-Bravo-watching population. The Countess herself has even made a music video on it. You know what money can buy you though? A candle that smells every bit as expensive as the quote, with paper (get it?) and linen forming the core notes.
Shannon Beador from Real Housewives of Orange County once said that putting nine lemons in a bowl will bring positive energy, according to feng shui practices. Her interpretation of the practice might be questionable, but we do support a candle that brings the same energizing scent of citrus into your home without the goofy attempts to simplify a centuries-old cultural tradition.
"Scary Island" is a top favorite episode for many fans of the franchise, and Bethenny Frankel yelling "go to sleep" during a fight with Sonja Morgan is a big reason why. With the calming smell of this fresh lavender candle wafting through the air, going to sleep actually sounds like a pretty good idea.
After a 14-year wait, the world is finally ready for SHE by Shereé – Sheree Whitfield's clothing and athleisure line, which has been the focus of many comical moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta due to its many delays. You can commemorate this by lighting up a September, Spring, Summer candle, which contains notes of juniper and grass.
Teresa Giudice might not like sprinkle cookies, but we are willing to bet that she won't be throwing this delicious scented candle – which smells like vanilla and sugar – into the garbage.
This pinot grigio candle is just what you need to set the ambiance when Real Housewives comes back on air next year. Bonus points if you get the Vanderpump Rules reference on this candle.
And finally, you can get all your favorite Housewives-inspired scents in a supersized bundle.
