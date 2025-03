Play Dress Up In The Lisa Says Gah x Polly Pocket Collab

The year is 1990 and a miniature doll with rubber clothing is about to become a viral toy sensation… and an unexpected fashion icon. We’re of course talking about Polly Pocket. And now 35 years later, we’re celebrating her, and her whimsical wardrobe, through a Lisa Says Gah collaboration (that’s thankfully life size).The It-girl brand has several quirky-meets-whimsical collaborations under its belt with the likes of Madewell Little Beast , and Great Jones . This latest joyful partnership with Mattel “taps into collective girlhood nostalgia with a cool-girl edge,” according to a press release. And we think we can all agree that a little more joy is needed in our lives (and wardrobes) right now.The collection itself looks like it came straight out of a ‘90s dollhouse, featuring tons of playful pastels across mini matching sets and tiny treasures like adorable accessories. (We’re eyeing the yellow PVC kitten heels that Polly would definitely wear!)