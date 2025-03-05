Play Dress Up In The Lisa Says Gah x Polly Pocket Collab

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The year is 1990 and a miniature doll with rubber clothing is about to become a viral toy sensation… and an unexpected fashion icon. We’re of course talking about Polly Pocket. And now 35 years later, we’re celebrating her, and her whimsical wardrobe, through a Lisa Says Gah collaboration (that’s thankfully life size).
The It-girl brand has several quirky-meets-whimsical collaborations under its belt with the likes of Madewell, Fishwife, Little Beast, and Great Jones. This latest joyful partnership with Mattel “taps into collective girlhood nostalgia with a cool-girl edge,” according to a press release. And we think we can all agree that a little more joy is needed in our lives (and wardrobes) right now.
The collection itself looks like it came straight out of a ‘90s dollhouse, featuring tons of playful pastels across mini matching sets and tiny treasures like adorable accessories. (We’re eyeing the yellow PVC kitten heels that Polly would definitely wear!)
The playful-yet-wearable pieces include printed tote bags, checkered cardigans, quilted dresses, and matching jacket and skirt sets. There are also more youthful styles like candy-colored printed jeans, frill-trimmed shorts, and a heart-shaped bag. Get ready to unlock core memories through the graphic baby tees, with phrases like “cute as a button,” plus charm necklaces and keychains.
Whether you decide to cart up a head-to-toe look or just one style to freshen up your spring wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with any of these pieces. Even better, share the collection with a friend, so you can both match and channel Polly, as well as simpler, carefree times.
The collection is available now, with pieces ranging between $50 and $198, so get to shopping and build your very own Polly Pocket-approved outfit.
