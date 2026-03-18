“We Knew People Would Love It & People Would Hate It” — The Lipstick Lesbians Get Real About Leaked Labs

While this may sound like a whole lot of drama for such a young brand, part of it was not only expected but intentional. “Flexi is a definitely conceptual first launch, and that was done intentionally, to be honest,” Basias Androulakis tells me. “We knew that some people would love it, and some people would hate it.” After all, Leaked Labs is all about bringing consumers into the product development process, so it’s only natural that feedback will range from glowing to critical to confused. But it seems they’re taking this in their stride: “I absolutely love the conversations that are taking place, and we are going to be playing with the scale of innovation and what consumers feel is innovative,” Basias Androulakis explains, adding that future “leaks” won’t always be “as conceptual” as their debut.