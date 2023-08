Time To Manifest Abundance — The Lion’s Gate Portal Is Here

Leo rules the heart chakra, it’s important to bring love into our lives and give TLC to others. If you’re looking for love, crushing on someone new, or wanting to evolve an existing relationship by taking it to the next level, you have to give the people you care about adoration and affection, instead of hogging the spotlight solely for yourself. Go on Tinder or the dating apps and swipe right, take steps towards letting your crush know how you feel, and give more energy towards making a commitment work. Don’t hesitate in planning a romantic evening and when roaring out one’s emotions, be loud in order for others to hear you (if you’re opting to write a letter or poem, make sure your words are poignant). Be declarative and certain of your emotions. As long as you are embracing happiness and letting go of commitment fears, then you’re on track to bringing love into your world.