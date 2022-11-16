Why Do We Find LinkedIn So Cringe?

The hierarchy of power on LinkedIn is already confusing without trying to dodge those blunders. As a social media platform, it enables networking between people from the most senior to those just starting out, whose paths would otherwise not cross. In theory, this is helpful in creating a more equitable workplace but the paid-for feature (which costs from a minimum of $39.99 a month for jobseekers to $139.99 a month for recruiters) undermines that supposedly egalitarian nature. As a free user, you are only sometimes told who has visited your profile and can only message some people, but when you pay a monthly fee you can message people you are not connected to on InMail and see who views your profile, arguably giving those with more disposable income an advantage in the already competitive job market.