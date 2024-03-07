‘It’s Bullshit’: Lily Gladstone On Being The First Native American Woman To Be Oscar-Nominated

Similarly, Gladstone also spotlights Marvel's new television series Echo, which she says has given Marvel the "shot in the arm it's needed." In the series, the character of Maya Lopez is played by the phenomenal Alaqua Cox, who is of the Menominee Nation and is deaf and has an amputated leg. "It's incredible to see Echo out right now, where you have Alaqua Cox just leading the series," she gushes. "You get to see more of her family and her community in that. It's no surprise to us that the reason people are more excited now is because of what we're bringing to it."