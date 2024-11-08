Lili Reinhart Gets Candid On Rejection, Acne, & Her New Skincare Brand

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Live from Beautycon...it's Lili Reinhart! Last weekend, the actor and multi-hyphenate (she owns a production company, published a book of poetry, and is a certified reiki master, NBD) sat down with Refinery29 Global Beauty Director Sara Tan and beauty host and producer Kirbie Johnson on their podcast Gloss Angeles to chat all things beauty — including her recent foray into skincare.
Ever since becoming a household name as Betty on Riverdale, Reinhart has publicly shared her personal skin journey and its link to mental health; and now, her decade-plus experience with acne is inspiring her own skincare brand, Personal Day.
"I’ve had acne since I was twelve, and a few years ago it sort of clicked in my head that what I was using on a daily basis that was making the biggest difference in my skin and acne," Reinhart said during her live Gloss Angeles taping. "I realized there wasn’t a skincare line out there that I could fully trust when it came to the ingredients."
"Personal Day is really the definition of 'me.'"
Lest you dismiss Personal Day as yet another celebrity beauty brand, think again. "I imagined and anticipated the eye rolls that I would get," she adds. "This is not a brand that I just smacked my face on. I’ve been working on this for three years and [skincare] is something I’ve been super vocal about for ten years." And while Reinhart has developed this range with acneic skin in mind, she is quick to astutely point out that you don't need to have acne in order to use — and benefit — from the products.
Ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and most notably, a relative newcomer called mevalonic acid (which aids skin repair and increases the production of hyaluronic acid and collagen) feature heavily in the range, which includes a rice powder cleanser, acne treatment serum, balancing moisturizer, resurfacing peel, and soothing mask. Every product clocks in at under $40, an accessible price point that Reinhart felt passionately about.
"Personal Day is really the definition of 'me,'" she says. "I’ve made every decision that you see in front of you, I’ve had my hand in every single part of it." Below, shop the Personal Day assortment and watch the full Gloss Angeles episode on YouTube.
