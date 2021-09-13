Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents always expected me to go to college and I knew I wanted to. I didn't have any idea of what I'd want to do after high school, so college seemed like the logical next step. I was fortunate enough to qualify for the state scholarship that paid for all of my tuition and my parents paid for everything else like semester fees, housing, food, etc. The only loan I took out during undergraduate was for a study abroad program in Oxford, which I highly regret because I've only been able to pay interest on it for years. I still owe the full amount of the loan even though I took it out five years ago.