Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an expectation that I would have at least two years of college. In Minnesota, you can attend college for free during your junior and senior year of high school through a program. My parents encouraged us to get our gen ed requirements done while we were still in high school and five of my six siblings and I all did the program (my youngest brother isn't old enough yet). Because I have so many siblings, my parents were not able to pay for college for any of us, but they did help us with applying for scholarships, grants, and loans. They also let us live rent-free and paid for food if we chose a college close enough to home and were able to commute. The five oldest children in my family all have bachelor's degrees and both of my sisters and I have our master's. I was able to graduate college debt-free by saving before college, working three jobs while attending school, living with my parents during my undergrad, and becoming a graduate assistant in grad school. I worked an average of 30 hours a week during the school year and at times 60 hours a week during the summer. While I do regret not having the typical college experience, I have the freedom in my budget now without college debt. My husband received a full-ride academic scholarship to his college, and he was able to graduate without loans as well. I fully recognize my privilege in having parents that helped me navigate the higher education system.