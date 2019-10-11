A Complete Guide To Traveling During Libra Season

With a long weekend coming up for some and fall break on the horizon for others, now is a great time to take a trip — depending on your sign, that is. Libra season isn't necessarily the time of year when everybody is itching to get away. The type of trip you take, the destination, and even whether or not you personally should travel during Libra season all depends on your own zodiac sign. To understand who should be traveling and where they should go right now, we spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust.
Though it is their season, Libras might not necessarily be feeling too adventurous right now. According to Stardust, they're more into spending time chilling at home with their best friends during the season of their birth, and they aren't the only ones that like to stay close to home this time of year. "All the Cardinal signs — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — are really going to feel cuffing season the most, so they aren't necessarily going to want to go away during Libra season," Stardust tells us. "During this time, Cancers like to do homey things like bake apple pies, Aries like to spend time looking for their one significant person, and Capricorns, who are focused at work, will take time for themselves to unwind."
For those Aries, Cancers, Libras, and Capricorns who do decide to travel during Libra season, Stardust says cuffing season will play a role in the decision of who they vacation with. "They're going to be taking these trips with a partner, with a friend, or with their ride or die bestie," she explains. So if you're a Libra who is looking to get away in celebration of your birth, grab the person you're closest to and consider taking a vacation that's luxurious and intimate.
That's right, Libra is ruled by Venus, which Stardust says is also the planet of decadence, so Libras like trips that offer plenty of comforts. "An ideal vacation for a Libra would be going somewhere where they can go shopping and have really great meals and coffee and sweets," the astrologer says. With that in mind, she recommends destinations like Paris, New York City, or Vancouver.
While a Libra's idea of a perfect vacation probably doesn't involve a strenuous hike, that doesn't mean they can't be adventurous. Because they're the first sign of a new season, Libras do like trying new things, Stardust says. However, they still like to do things with style, flair, and taste. Stardust suggests that a trip idea for Libras where style and adventure come together is a road trip where the Libra doesn't have to drive the entire way and she or he can stay in nice hotels.
While Cardinal signs are busy chilling out or working on finding who they're going to settle down with this winter, Libra season for the mutable signs, which are Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Virgo, means running wild — often with someone they just met. "Geminis are in the mood to have a romantic vacation, so they might run off to upstate New York to go apple-picking or disappear for a week and turn their phones off," Stardust shares.
Sagittariuses, Pisces, and Virgos, on the other hand, are in the mood to blow off steam with an insane adventure with their friends. This will likely involve a lot of partying. "The type of trip that they'd probably all be inclined to take would be flying to another state or country and just going wild," the astrologer tells us.
As for the fixed signs, which are Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Leo, they're looking for adventure above all else right now. Stardust says, "They're most inclined like go on a safari or go hiking or take a vacation to a place that no one's heard of before just because they're thirsty for adventure."
No matter what your sign is or what type of vacation you choose to go on during Libra season, there are a few things Stardust says you should keep in mind. "Make sure that you don't overspend and make sure that your credit card company and your bank know you're traveling," she recommends. Money mix-ups are particularly common this time a year because, according to the astrologer, Libra is ruled by Venus, who also rules money.
Aside from that practical tip though, Stardust leaves us with one last piece of advice. "Try to relax because with Libra season, there is a lot of anxiety that a lot of people are feeling and there is a lot of change in the air, she shares. "I would suggest just having fun and embracing each day as it comes."
