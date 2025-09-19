Libra Season Is Here — & It’s Going To Be Amazing
This year, Libra season is going to be amazing! As autumn begins and the sun enters Libra on September 22nd (the day of the fall equinox), we will start to fill our hearts with joy. The cosmos is offering us a moment of reprieve, something we haven't had in a long time. Now, we can sit back and plan our fall easily, knowing that the best is yet to come.
The sun will be in an airy Venusian sign, so we will be inclined to spend our days and nights socializing and even hitting up dating apps to find a new crush. If you're in a relationship, you'll find that Venus’s movement into Libra, which begins on October 13th, is a prime time to deepen the bond. Plan a getaway together to take photos of the foliage for social media. Unattached? Hit the road with friends and upload the pics to your Hily profile.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Beware of the Supermoon in Aries on October 6th. We might believe in the goodness of others too much, so we become blindsided by who they are. The lesson is to trust your instincts. Even though we'll want to intellectualize and make excuses for them (a tendency brought on by Libra energy), we must be real and honest about matters. Yes, this does include our own actions. Listen to the voice within or the advice you're given now. The universe is trying to protect you and have your back, so pay attention. If people want to be shady, that’s on them. Know that you don’t have to play games and can maturely walk away.
The flip side is that another might consume us so much that we forget our obligations. Since the sun is in Libra, no one wants to be a bad pal who doesn't give their besties enough attention. The situation is easy to overcome; you only have to acknowledge the issue and apologize. Like I said before, Libra season is drama-free. Even the most frustrating moments aren't awful… as long as we deal with matters ASAP and move forward.
The best way to get through Libra season is to celebrate all that life has to offer. Honor the past, present, and future. You’ll be happy that you took time out of your schedule to do so, because the year is almost ending, and it's important to commemorate the small wins. You only get one chance to embrace the sweetness of fall and this is it!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Important Astrological Dates for Libra Season:
September 22nd: The sun enters Libra the same day as the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, igniting our spirits with bliss.
October 6th: Mercury dives into Scorpio, urging us to suss out the truth. For the next few weeks, we’ll take on the role as an investigator, searching for wisdom and insight.
October 6th: The Super Full Moon in Aries, known as the Hunter’s Moon, ignites our desires. It will be a spicy time for us to get our passions going. The sparky and fiery energy within burns bright due to the Supermoon in Aries.
October 13th: Venus moves into tender Libra, heightening the desire for romance. Write a love letter, send flowers, or serenade that special person. For the daring peeps, go on an adventure with your crew. Relish the seasonal beauty and the breeze in your hair.
October 21st: The New Moon in Libra encourages us to commit to a financial plan or a relationship. The caveat is that we might rush matters instead of letting them occur naturally. The heart wants what the heart wants.
October 22nd: Neptune retrograde swims back into Pisces, highlighting mid-March. Think about how your dreams have evolved and what you wish to attain. You can also revisit creative ventures from the past and transform them into greatness.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT