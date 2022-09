My $1,000 Vacuum Went Viral On TikTok — Probably Because It Empties Itself

Now let’s compare to other high-tech cordless vacs — for example, the creators of the internet’s most recognizable suckers on the market Dyson . The brand’s most expensive model the Dyson Outsize retails at $969.99 before tax and boasts a laser that reveals microscopic dust and a 120-minute run time. But while Dyson might win the popular vote, Samsung is LG’s toughest rival with its $899 (currently on sale for $849) Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum With All In One Clean Station . Not to stir up any drama in the high-tech cleaning world, but Samsung goes out of its way to place “Designed to Be Seen” in approximately 120-point font on this kindred vacuum’s product page. And, seeing how someone commented, “Nah that vacuum stand looks like an eye sore” on my TikTok, I can’t help but wonder (in the Carrie Bradshaw fashion) if that was a friendly jab.