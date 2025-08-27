Porsha Ellis On Why Let It Break Is The Reset Women Need: “Burnout Isn’t The Goal”

We've really taken a slow and steady approach to our growth because we want to create something that is sustainable and lasts a long time. When you're building community, you have to do that. You have to keep the intentionality of what the purpose is, of what you want to do. So, if our purpose is to create space for women to be seen, to have a vulnerable space where they can be real and be themselves, and to be in community with other women on a more human level, it's not, 'What can you do for me?' or 'What can I do for you?' We want to support each other, but it's not from a transactional level. It is a more deeply rooted connection. We have to stay true to how we build that community and what type of offerings we have. Everything we do stems from this high-level pillar. For me, integrity is knowing who we are, what space we are taking up, and staying true to that truth.