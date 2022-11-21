For skin care, I hydrate with Klur’s Immersion Serum and layer with Klur’s Sculpture +A Overnight Enrichment Cream and Unseasonal Kind. I am also trying out lab samples from Klur. Right now, I'm using our eye cream and an exfoliating tonic. I am in bed at around 10pm and will use NuFace red light and fall asleep with it on. I try to keep a consistent sleep/wake schedule, which is underrated for skin health. I ensure I am well rested every day, so I can get up and do it all over again.