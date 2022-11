I prepare herbal tea. I drink it every day and love the ritual. Then I go outside and enjoy my tea, water plants or put my bare feet in the grass. I always try to get in some level movement in the morning, even if it's just 15 minutes on my Sunny Stepper , which is like a mini Stairmaster. At around 8am, I prepare my food, so when I need to eat it's ready, and I am at my computer by 9am. I return emails, check socials and plan with Team Klur for the week. I work for a couple hours and take a coffee break at around noon.