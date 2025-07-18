Leo Season Is Here — & Your Life Is About To Get Messy
Roll your sleeves up because life is about to get extra messy! From July 22nd to August 22nd, the sun will be shining in the constellation of Leo. The friendly lion will be stirring up the theatrics, making us all a little extra — which isn’t a bad thing. Sometimes we need to lead with our passions in order to be in touch with our hearts.
Leo is the fire sign who loves to perform, so over the next month, we will display our attributes for people to see. After all, life is but a stage, and we will be feeling ourselves during Leo season. That is good because we need to get our rizz back and show off our charming personalities. We can enrich ourselves and step into our strengths without caring what anyone thinks. The only opinion that matters is ours. We are in the driving seat now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo is the zodiac's boldest, confident, self-assured, most generous, and most loving. Leos are sweethearts who’ll do just about anything for the one they adore. They have a big roar when upset and will refuse to back down from an argument when they believe in the cause. This is due to their fixed nature. The lion likes to put on the razzle dazzle and let people see all sides: being ruled by the sun means they are extremely powerful and motivated. Since Leo loves to care for others and inspires friends to grow, being the scene leader will make us peppy and optimistic for the next few weeks. We’ll have a sense of bravado and take charge by allowing our authenticity to shine.
On the other hand, competitiveness will be intense. The fire sign will do anything to come out on top, but we shouldn’t use manipulation or lie to get our way. Everyone can be shady, but the lion knows how to spin a tale and make it seem real because they are the actors of the zodiac and will do anything to get their way. Be careful because seeming sincerity could be false and lead to disappointment.
We’ll all be taking on all these energies for the next month, so we mustn’t misbehave and start nonsense with those we care about. If we do, the results won’t be pretty, especially as this Leo season is starting off bumpy due to the aspects between the sun and Saturn retrograde in Aries, Neptune retrograde in Aries, Uranus in Gemini, and Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. These planets will bring out triangular situations and urge us to break free from toxic cycles. It’ll be hard to do since we’re wrapped up in them. Mercury’s backward spin in Leo lasts from July 18th to August 11th and will stir the pot even more. Miscommunications will cause tensions with others, and the retrograde might hold us back from moving forward. When Mercury turns direct on August 11th, our goals will become clearer and concise.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The upcoming month wants us to break free and focus on the next steps in our lives. The only way to find our footing is to heal the past. The four retrogrades (Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto) encourage us to do so. In the process, we’ll find our way to enlightenment and embrace our brave and daring attitude. That is the biggest flex of all. Let’s slay Leo season!
Important Dates For Leo Season:
July 22nd: The sun enters Leo, heightening our desires and swagger.
July 24th: The New Moon in Leo gives us the chance to pivot into a fresh start.
July 30th: Venus swims into Cancer, allowing us to understand our feelings in partnerships.
August 6th: Mars moves into Libra, making us more diplomatic.
August 9th: The Full Moon in Aquarius lights up the sky, urging us to embrace our unique visions.
August 1st: Mercury turns direct, ending the retrograde journey that began July 18th. Life will move swifter and with clearer communication.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT