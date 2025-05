This Serum Gives Me A Post-Laser Glow — Without The Downtime

Following The Laser Serum, Lenox and Sixteenth is also launching The Preservationist — a vitamin C serum-cream hybrid. “I wanted to create a one-stop shop vitamin C,” Peterson shares. “The texture and the glow you get is incredible.” Along with vitamin C, The Preservationist includes peptides and vegan exosomes to plump, firm, and strengthen the skin barrier. “I believe people come into the clinic and they're either put in two different categories: corrective or maintenance,” Peterson says, adding that she’s noticed an uptick in clients looking to “pre-juvenate” — aka, get ahead of visible signs of aging with smart, savvy treatments and products that keep skin looking its best.At $249 (or bundled with The Laser Serum for $398), the decadent, creamy texture is a dream to use. I’ve been dabbing it on at night, since it’s a bit rich for my oily skin during the day. (The exception: using it as skin prep on makeup days, since it creates a glowy, hydrating base.) My skin has always tolerated vitamin C well — even in high concentrations — and I loved layering this after The Laser Serum as a moisturizer, then locking in all the goodness with an oil or additional cream, depending on how my skin was feeling. (BTW, the dark brown glass doesn’t just look luxe — it helps block sunlight and heat that can compromise the integrity of notoriously fickle vitamin C.)