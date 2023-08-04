When it comes to vibrator trends, lots of features come and go, but none have had such a lasting impression as the suction vibrator. It's everywhere, from your TikTok FYP page to Amazon's affordable e-shelves to mega-retailers like Sephora and Nordstrom, and we get it. It's popular for a good reason. Where traditional vibrators tap, buzz, and rumble by creating friction that builds into a satisfying climax, suction vibrators use the circulation of air to tug at your clit and mimic the feel of oral sex for explosive results.
R29 shoppers are no exception, clamoring for the latest and greatest in suction vibrators. So, I have tried everything and anything I can get my hands on to see which ones are actually worth the purchase. When I was offered the chance to try out Lelo's top-rated suction vibrator Sila, I jumped at the chance. Though it is a bit of a splurge, the reviews are too strong to ignore. One of our own R29 editors even claimed it as her go-to sex toy. Keep reading to see where Sila stacks up among my other fave suction vibrators and if it could be right for you.
Slow build and immense reward.
lelo reviewer
Sila boasts the ability to tease you to an earth-shattering high via eight gentle intensities. Like its sister, Sona 2 Cruise, Sila uses sonic waves to create stimulation without direct contact. But its claim to fame is its softer, deeper, and wider mouth. The brand's site claims that the vibrations are spread with equal intensity across the whole clitoris, not just in its center, due to its bigger mouth. This leads to a sensual, slow build-up to orgasm.
But the (extremely pleased) reviews told me otherwise. "Even on the lowest setting, it's *almost* too much for me when I'm aroused," claims one reviewer of Sila's strength. "It is overwhelming on the higher settings," says another. Though Sila currently has over 500 5-star reviews, many of them warned that the pleasure would be stronger than advertised. But, as a well-versed sexpert, I took no heed. Boy, was I wrong.
Even on the lowest setting, it's *almost* too much for me when I'm aroused. I have to start really slow and work up to it before being ready. That's important to consider for women who are similarly very sensitive.
lelo reviewer
Although it took me a few seconds to find the right angle for Sila, I was SOARING as soon as it found the right spot. When actually placed on my clit, the rumbling motor was so much stronger than I needed that I had to move it away for a few seconds in order to work myself up to a slower orgasm instead of barreling through an overpowering one right away. I literally would have come immediately, otherwise.
My method barely worked, though. And within seconds, even on the lowest of eight settings, I found myself flying high into a leg-twitching climax (seriously, I wish I had stretched before, because hours later, I have a cramp in my thigh). Not only was the orgasm so strong it nearly took me out, but it lasted — and kept lasting. I was sure it was going to throw me over the edge into a second orgasm. Unfortunately, my thigh spasmed painfully, causing me to knock the suction nozzle away from my clit and onto the mattress, where it rumbled loudly for a solid 30 seconds before I could regain my surroundings and pick it back up to turn it off.
Seriously. It was wild.
I'm not unfamiliar with Lelo's sex tech by any means. I've reviewed the best-selling Sona 2 Cruise and the clitoral precision device, Dot, but Sila is different. She feels like a toy with less finesse, somehow. Where Sona can smartly sense how much pressure you need and Dot uses nifty figure-eight-shaped vibrations to avoid overstimulation, Sila says fuck it. The motor on this thing is unmatched in any of the other Lelo vibrators I've tried. Hell, it outsucks most of the suction vibrators I've tried.
I think that's in most part due to its larger mouth, which not only helps it reach a wider swath of your clit (as promised) but also allows it to affix itself to differently shaped parts of your anatomy. This creates new opportunities to explore with stimulation. Curious about what sucking the side of your clit feels like? Maybe you prefer suction right below the clit instead of directly on it. Want to mimic the feel of something sucking on your labia? Sila can help. In fact, I'd go as far as to say as Sila can do it all. (Well, within reason, of course. It doesn't have any internal parts if you prefer that kind of stimulation, but that's what dildos, other vibrators, or even fingers are for, right?)
Love that it is way more silent than Sona 2 and that the opening is wider!
lelo reviewer
Though I will caution that I feel Sila is pretty loud in comparison to other suction vibrators on the market, I really didn't care. Its motor was unbelievably strong. For something that literally fits into the palm of my hand and is easily maneuverable, I'll compromise a bit on its "whisper-quiet" promises. In fact, I already am looking forward to exploring what other sensations I can evoke with more uses, and I'm definitely going to be reaching for Sila again and again.
Money can’t buy you happiness but money can buy you [Sila], and that’s close enough for me.
lelo reviewer
