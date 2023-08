I'm not unfamiliar with Lelo's sex tech by any means. I've reviewed the best-selling Sona 2 Cruise and the clitoral precision device, Dot , but Sila is different. She feels like a toy with less finesse, somehow. Where Sona can smartly sense how much pressure you need and Dot uses nifty figure-eight-shaped vibrations to avoid overstimulation, Sila says fuck it. The motor on this thing is unmatched in any of the other Lelo vibrators I've tried. Hell, it outsucks most of the suction vibrators I've tried.I think that's in most part due to its larger mouth, which not only helps it reach a wider swath of your clit (as promised) but also allows it to affix itself to differently shaped parts of your anatomy. This creates new opportunities to explore with stimulation. Curious about what sucking the side of your clit feels like? Maybe you prefer suction right below the clit instead of directly on it. Want to mimic the feel of something sucking on your labia? Sila can help. In fact, I'd go as far as to say as Sila can do it all. (Well, within reason, of course. It doesn't have any internal parts if you prefer that kind of stimulation, but that's what dildos, other vibrators, or even fingers are for, right?)