Among Enigma's other reviewer-approved features is its 100% waterproof body, which is perfect for taking into the bath or shower, as well as its fast charge time and universal Lelo charging cable.



Although the price for Lelo's sex tech ranges in the upper echelon of vibrators, it also comes with a 10-year warranty, protecting your orgasms for a decade to come, should anything happen to it (more than living up to its cost). In fact, the Wave model is nearly $200 more than my OG, but as I think back to my world-shifting orgasm that lasted, and lasted, and lasted, I think the technology is worth the price. Not to mention Lelo has long been on the cutting edge of pleasure products, pushing them to the top of the pile when it comes to vibrators that not only stimulate all the right parts but are also built to last. A deep dive into Enigma's reviews reveals similar sentiments, claiming that the pleasure is well worth the investment.