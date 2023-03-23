I Tried Lelo’s Newest Vibrator & It Impressed My Oversensitive Clit

The secret to Dot's incredible orgasms lies within the brand's patented Infinite Loop Technology, which uses an elliptical figure-eight motion instead of a traditional vibrator's standard mechanical buzz. By orbiting (or looping) around your erogenous zones (the site says to imagine it like an infinity symbol), Dot delivers precise stimulation via its eight vibration patterns exactly where you want it, and without overstimulation. What does that mean exactly? Well, let's just say the brand promises to deliver infinite pleasure to every part of your clit, coming at it from all angles so your every nerve feels the maximum amount of pleasure. "Traditional vibrators may numb the area around the clitoris and, more often than not, prevent you from experiencing multiple orgasms," Lelo writes. "But, thanks to its soft and bendable tip and revolutionary elliptical motion, Lelo Dot offers a versatile approach to self-pleasure."



As one reviewer puts it, "The Lelo Dot is remarkable. It is indeed a precision instrument... The vast majority of vibrators leave me disappointed and often numb. The Lelo Dot has restored my faith in being able to experience amazing pleasure and climax." The shape of the soft silicone tip combined with this new motion provides users with a unique sensation that's hard to describe. As someone who frequently deals with clitoral numbness due to oversensitivity, I was thrilled to discover that Dot delivered pleasure as promised. Because of the constantly moving elliptical motion, I felt that I could work myself up to arousal much slower than usual. Almost as if I were teasing myself to completion, something I had not experienced from a traditional clitoral vibrator before. It also allowed easy maneuvering, so I could stimulate the sides of my clitoris, which only added to the uniqueness of the sensation. And though I personally did not attempt multiple orgasms (sometimes the one just takes you out, okay?), I could absolutely see that it could be possible, if I tried for it.