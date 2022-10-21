Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was an expectation to attend higher education (or continued education in the form of a trade). I had no solid dreams or plans, so I went to my local state university. My parents paid for housing for all four years and I was able to cover tuition and fees with various academic scholarships. I did have to take out one small loan to cover my first semester, but was able to pay it back after graduating. I also got my master's degree at my state university, fully funded by a government grant. My grad stipend and my dad covered my rent while I was in school.