Why Does Everyone Have An LED Mask Right Now?

Lartey believes that at-home devices — when used properly and consistently — can be just as effective as professional treatments. “LED devices would be my personal first choice in a skincare device as there is data to back up product claims,” says Lartey, who rates the Dermalux Flex MD. If you’d rather spend less, she also uses and likes the new Shark CryoGlow, not yet available in the US. “This also contains all three light colors [blue, red and infrared] as well as an LCD display screen to monitor your treatments, a comfortable strap to keep the mask on your head and a really cool feature that I haven't seen on other devices: under-eye cooling pads,” says Lartey.