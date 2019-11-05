Give The Leather Look A Try With The Help Of These 8 Street Style Stars

We've seen a lot of trends appear on the scene since fashion month came to a close at the end of September. Showgoers donned a coveted mismatching shoe trend, Prada lug boots, flannel coats, and Wandler bags, among about a dozen other silhouettes, prancing from New York to Paris. But of all the up-and-coming modes represented this season, a particular one stuck with us most. In the post-September haze, the leather and faux leather spottings on Instagram have skyrocketed — whether turned into trousers, mini dresses, trench coats, and even Bermuda shorts.
Fortunately for us, the three-to-four digit price tags that were once clipped to many attendees' leather looks aren't our only options for mastering fall's biggest trend. Instead, fast fashion brands like Zara and ASOS, along with sustainable brands Nanushka and GANNI, now offer an accessible assortment of leather and faux leather styles. So, whether you're on the lookout for a vegan-friendly way to dip your toe in the leather pool or just craving something a tad more debt-free, we're guaranteeing an option for you in the 14 leather pieces ahead. And for an additional push in the leather direction, we've added in plenty of street style-approved outfits to inspire attempt number one.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.