Give The Leather Look A Try With The Help Of These 8 Street Style Stars

Fortunately for us, the three-to-four digit price tags that were once clipped to many attendees' leather looks aren't our only options for mastering fall's biggest trend. Instead, fast fashion brands like Zara and ASOS , along with sustainable brands Nanushka and GANNI , now offer an accessible assortment of leather and faux leather styles. So, whether you're on the lookout for a vegan-friendly way to dip your toe in the leather pool or just craving something a tad more debt-free, we're guaranteeing an option for you in the 14 leather pieces ahead. And for an additional push in the leather direction, we've added in plenty of street style-approved outfits to inspire attempt number one.