Leah Kateb’s Ultimate Gift Guide For PPG, Boyfriends, & Yourself
Leah Kateb isn't stressed about holiday shopping — and you shouldn't be, either. This festive season, the Love Island star is teaming up with Amazon to make crossing everyone off your gift list as easy as possible. "Honestly, you have to make it fun," she says of navigating the busiest shopping weeks of the year. But what's more fun, giving gifts or receiving? "I would definitely say giving — gifts are one of my love languages."
The Los Angeles native (and proud Horse Girl) takes it as a point of pride to curate the ultimate assortment to help her followers navigate holiday shopping with creativity, thoughtfulness, and most importantly, fun. "I personally do my Amazon storefront," she tells me of her creator page. "I take it very seriously." (Girl, we can tell!)
From cozy home finds for her PPG besties Serena Page and JaNa Craig to what she's eyeing for boyfriend Miguel Harichi, keep clicking to see what's made Kateb's very own wish list.
