Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I always knew I wanted to go to university; I think from the time I was around 12 years old I decided I wanted to be an architect. I was incredibly fortunate that my parents covered the cost of my higher education — they paid for my undergrad tuition and living costs, as well as my graduate tuition. I took out a government loan for my master’s degree so that I did not have to work while I was attending university. Between that money, my savings, and working over the summers I was able to cover my living expenses.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents were fairly open about money; they both worked and had good paying jobs so we never really had to worry about anything money related growing up. We got a weekly allowance for doing our chores which started when we were quite young. My mom would write us each a check (I have two sisters) for $3 each week and would take us to the bank to deposit it. Beyond setting us up to “save money”, they let us learn about it on our own. We were aware of the cost of things, like going to the movies or buying new clothes, but they never hesitated to give us the things we wanted or asked for.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was a line cook at Papa John’s Pizza. I got it because my sister worked there and they were looking to hire. I was 14, so I was excited about earning my own money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My dad was an engineer in the oil industry so his employment did depend on the boom and bust periods. I distinctly remember them having a conversation with me and my sisters one time when my dad was laid off from work: They sat us down and told us we’d only be able to buy the essentials for a while. I’m not sure if it was my age (I was maybe around 8 or 9?) but that gave me a lot of anxiety around money and I had this feeling of stress around spending too much money on things. Even after my dad found new work and things generally went back to normal, I had this fear that we were “over spending”, even though I don’t think I had much of a reference point for what things cost versus what we could afford.



Do you worry about money now?

I worry about the debt I’m currently carrying: It’s the first time in my life that I’ve had personal debt that’s not tied to an asset (like my car or the house). When I collected employment insurance while I was on maternity leave it wasn’t quite enough to cover our expenses, so I ended up using some money from my line of credit to make ends meet. It’s not an overwhelming amount, and I know I will get it paid off. In the end, I know we’re very fortunate that both my partner R. and I have incredibly supportive families. If we were ever in serious financial trouble, we definitely have a safety net that would help us out in any way they could.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became fully financially responsible for myself at age 26 when I graduated from my master’s program. M. and I are both fortunate to have families that would step in financially if we lost our housing or if either of us lost our source of income and we weren’t able to make ends meet.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.