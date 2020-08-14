If lockdown taught us anything, it’s that when restaurants are closed and we’re left to fend for ourselves, we all have that potential to be a star chef (yes, even you with your one and only pasta recipe). While early shelter-in-place days were defined by banana bread and sourdough starter kits, we expect the rest of 2020 to be packed with all sorts of culinary endeavors — which will be made all the more possible with the help of Le Creuset’s epic sale.
The legendary French cookware brand has kicked off its equally legendary “Factory to Table Sale,” which means that its rainbow spectrum of forever-lasting enameled cast iron designs are up for grabs at a deep discount of up to 70% off. There’s the signature dutch oven (perfect for soups and chili), deep fry pans (for one-and-done pasta dishes and stir-fry), and skillets (for pretty much everything). Shop the sale before it’s over.
