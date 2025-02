5L & 7L (but I should’ve chosen 3L)“I thought I’d left foundation behind in favor of skin tints, but Lawless’ Forget The Filler reminded me just how good my makeup looks with a hint more coverage. Breakouts where? Trust me, they’re well hidden. Just a single pump of Forget The Filler was enough to cover my entire face including a very large and painful pimple on my top lip and one on the bridge of my nose. Though the pigment packs a punch, it doesn’t feel chalky or mask-like. Instead, it melted into my skin, lending a soft finish that I like to call “ cloud skin ”, which occupies a cozy space between matte and dewy. In other words, it’s fresh, rather than overly luminous. Unlike other full coverage foundations, it wears comfortably throughout the day and doesn’t collect in fine lines or parched patches (something I often worry about being an on-off Differin user). If you’re after a foundation that feels like a second skin but tucks away pimples, dark circles, and hyperpigmentation in a flick of a wrist — all without compromising on skin-like radiance — then you’ll love this. My only gripe is that this shade — 5L — is just a tad too dark for me and didn’t match my much paler neck and chest. I have light olive skin and should’ve opted for 3L.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director