“The foundation is only ever so slightly denser than your average skin tint, and glides on my skin like melted butter, casting a flattering filter over my dark spots and texture without settling into any creases. I enjoy that it’s a matte-effect foundation (I already have a sizable collection of dewy coverage products), and it was very easy to blend it in with my fingers. My skin stayed bouncy and moisturized for hours when I wore this foundation to a night out; 7L was a close match to my skin tone in the winter, while 9L is perfect for when I get more than in the summer. At the end of the night, a friend snapped a bunch of photos of me on her digital camera, and my skin looked absolutely flawless close-up — not a single trace of cakiness or shine in sight. You wouldn’t have believed that I was wearing a full face of foundation!” — Venus Wong, senior writer