How To Solve Your Most Pressing Laundry Problems, According To A Laundry Scientist

“Laundry is quite a complex science. Fabric types, washing machines, and water conditions can vary a lot, and it’s our job to test those variables to make sure our products work for all these different scenarios,” says Wang, who does little things throughout the week, like pre-sorting her clothes into darks and lights (she has multiple hampers for this reason) and using mesh bags, to make laundry day less daunting. “One challenge with laundry is that it’s never-ending — there’s always something getting added to your pile. But using products that work for you — whether that be adding freshness, removing set-in odors, or making your clothes soft and less wrinkly — can make life a little easier and a recurring chore more enjoyable.”