Here’s Who Really Walked So Bad Bunny & Walter Mercado Could Run

While Walter Mercado and Bad Bunny have been praised for pushing global audiences to think outside of broken binaries, we cannot fail to acknowledge that their proximity to whiteness and ambiguous sexuality has pageanted only a spoonful of the rich and diverse plate Black and brown queerness and sexual liberation has to offer. Their strides as artists in an international landscape are noteworthy, but the lives and stories of Latin American showgirls and vedettes, and Black and brown performers of the ballroom scene, is the real groundbreaking work. The fabulous capes, intricate nails, and glittered bralettes from some of the most famous — and mostly white — performers wouldn’t be possible without them.