Here’s Who Really Walked So Bad Bunny & Walter Mercado Could Run

For five decades, Mercado's astrological syndication, marked by his trademark of spreading mucho mucho amor, became a religion for viewers all over the world as they tuned into his daily 15 -minute segment on Univision's evening news program Primer Impacto. A generational influence, to say the least, Mercado's use of horoscopes, but more so his appearance, made him an unworldly experience for the traditional and religious Latin American household from the 1960s to the early 2000s. It was his shimmering capes, fluffed blonde hair, and an extravagant array of jewelry that broke boundaries of masculinity at a time when the World Health Organization had just removed homosexuality off its list of known mental health illnesses and when almost half of Latin America criminalized homosexuality. “The people want to know is Walter straight, homosexual, metrosexual, bisexual — I don’t care,” he told journalist Jorge Ramos months before his death in 2019. “Here I am. I am who I am; that’s it.” His flamboyant persona and otherness in a heteronomative culture made him an icon to many within the LGBTQ+ community, although he never advertently discussed his sexuality. Now, Benito is living out the unconventional expressions of his masculinity and even honoring the late astrologer as he did in his recent album El Ultimo Tour, sampling Mercado’s iconic sign-off in one of his tracks.