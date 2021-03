9 Latina-Owned Jewelry Brands To Check Out Now

For Latinx cultures, jewelry bears a powerful pull towards ornamentation that goes back to our Black and Indigenous roots. Gold became an inheritance and symbol of freedom for Afro-Panamanians, who were once labeled 'silver employees.' Aztec jewelry made of gold and semi-precious stones was reserved for royalty and the upper class, including emperors and nobles. To the Inca, gold jewelry not only showed off your social status, it meant that you were closer to God. Fast forward, certain Latinx cultures now wear jewelry to proclaim their religion or carry spiritual protection. It remains a common gift for life events like baptisms, first communions, and birthdays. Newborn girls get their ears pierced as a rite of passage.