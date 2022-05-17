3 Latinx Founders On How Family Values & Heritage Shaped Their Brands

What was it like leaving your country to start a business in the U.S.? What challenges have you faced along the way?

“The whole journey has been full of obstacles along the way, yet we see each one more as an opportunity to grow and be better. Just to name a few, there was the language barrier, a lack of knowledge about how the fashion industry worked in the U.S., and family conflict, as they were not as happy as we expected when we decided to leave everything in Colombia to come to NYC and start from zero. We moved to the city with $100 in our pockets, and we truly had to hustle for our dreams.”