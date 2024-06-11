When it comes to the Latine experience, the entertainment industry has only ever operated in one way: to underrepresent us on-screen and behind the scenes, to take our stories and turn them into one lived experience, to generalize us in ways that not only harm us but misrepresent our multitudes of identities, and to create narratives that either glorify Latine pain and struggle or reduce it to tales of drug lords and cartels.
We’ve seen great Latine stars get passed over for roles or forced to take on stereotypical ones (by virtue of the fact that there weren’t enough roles to begin with) or typecasted. We’ve seen watered-down versions of our communities depicted on-screen — so much so that it’s obvious when there weren’t enough Latine folks involved in the creation process. We are not a monolith, and we deserve to have our stories told properly. And while there has been progress over the years, with an increasing number of nuanced stories being told, there’s still so much work to be done.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And that’s why we need Latine executives, who not only understand the importance of having our stories told, but also have the power to greenlight the titles that recognize and celebrate all Latine experiences. Which brings us to Max, the streaming platform that admittedly may not have been perfect in the past, but is now making a conscious effort to increasing Latine representation with titles that showcase our culture and star Latines (if not boast an all-Latine cast) in a way that we were never depicted on-screen before. With that said, keep reading to see which Latine-led films and shows we’re adding to our must-watch queue on Max.
Turtles All the Way Down
Rarely do we see films that explore Latine experiences and mental health issues (in Latine communities, mental healthcare conversations continue to remain a taboo topic). But Turtles All the Way Down, a film adaption of John Green’s 2017 novel, is attempting to change that. The movie stars Peruvian-American actor Isabela Merced as Aza, a teen protagonist who struggles with OCD in the form of germ and bacteria contamination. Other Latinas in the film are Ecuadorian Italian actress Cree Cicchino as Daisy (Aza’s best friend) and Dominican American actress Judy Reyes (Aza’s mother). While Aza’s heritage is never established, the overall film sheds light on the complexities of obsessive compulsive disorder and how it can look different for everyone. “I just think it’s messed up — the idea of having to take a pill to become your real self,” Aza says to her therapist during one of their sessions. As someone who struggles with mental health issues, hearing this felt surreal, but also a reminder that this is something many of us think about as we navigate our own battles with mental healthcare. I appreciate the nuance throughout the storyline and the dynamic between Aza and Daisy, which depicts the realities of navigating a friendship while also living with a mental disorder.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
As a teenager, I was obsessed with the original 2010 Pretty Little Liars series, which follows four high schoolers from Rosewood, Pennsylvania who band together to figure out the identity of “A”, an anonymous texter who threatens to reveal their secrets, while also trying to solve the whereabouts of their missing friend Alison. Now, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, co-created by Latine screenwriter and playwright Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, follows a batch of new pretty little liars in the town of Millwood, Pennsylvania who are also being harassed by “A” via texts. While the new series’ DNA is similar to the original, it’s refreshing to see diversity among the cast, like Argentine actor Maia Reficco whose character Noa Olivar is a “Little Liar” on the show (and is the first Latine lead in the series); and Jordan Gonzalez, a trans Cubano Americano actor who plays Ash Romero. Even if you haven’t seen the original series, you may want to catch the new season if you’re into mystery dramas with a splash of chaos.
Fantasmas
If you stan Julio Torres — Salvadoran-American writer-slash-comedian — like I do, then you’re going to want to check out Fantasmas. The show is raw, trippy, and chaotic (in truly the best way possible) done from the lens of Torres, who is plagued by his dreams. In the star-studded series, he searches for a lost golden oyster earring in New York City and meets a host of odd characters — expect Latine stars like Alexa Demie, Rosie Perez, Princess Nokia, Martine Gutierrez, Tomás Matos, Juanes Montoya, along with other major cameos throughout the season. That's the thing about Torres: He never fails to find a way to be inclusive in his casting. I loved one particular moment in the first episode, which is when Chester, a rideshare driver (played by Matos), tells Torres, "You know they say the answers to all our problems are hidden in our dreams." That, for me, encapsulated the entire thesis of the show.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Problemista
Speaking of Julio Torres, his role as Alejandro Martinez in Problemista is truly special. He plays a struggling toy designer determined to get his foot in any door that would let him get closer to his goals, which meant moving to Bushwick, Brooklyn from El Salvador to chase his version of the American dream. Except there’s one enormous hurdle: His immigration status in the country is not secure after he was laid off from a job, so he needs to find someone to sponsor his visa to avoid deportation. The film is based on his own lived experience as a Salvadoran immigrant trying to navigate an unknown world — and it’s one that most immigrants in the United States can relate to, especially Latines. I really appreciate this film because everyone's immigration story is different, and it’s important these stories are told, especially at a time when U.S. immigration policies are in a state of flux. Problemista is definitely worth a watch and available on Max on June 28.
Selena + Restaurant
Selena Gomez is definitely in her cooking era. After years of hosting Selena + Chef from the comfort of her own home and cooking dishes alongside a roster of chefs, she’s trying something different. This time, the mega star will be frequenting different Los Angeles restaurants and cooking alongside prominent chefs with the hope that one of her dishes will land on their menu. As a first-generation Latina who’s not quite adept in the kitchen (though I am learning how to cook!) I thoroughly enjoy watching Gomez take on new recipes and accept challenges — it inspires me to try new things and motivates me to hone my cooking skills. The six-episode spin-off premiered on Max on May 2 and it will definitely keep you entertained — if not ravenous for one of her dishes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Dune 2
The Dune series is based off of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, and it follows Paul Atreides (starring Timothée Chalamet) and his family in a futuristic society. Dune 2 is the second installment of the movie adaptation of the book, and I love that this time around, there’s a Latina in the cast: Scottish-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy. She plays Alia Atreides, Paul’s sister, and while she had a tiny part in the film (mere seconds, really), it brings hope that there will be a greater on-screen presence of Latine stars in Dune 3 — and other major box-office hits.
Blue Beetle
The 2023 film directed by Angel Manuel Soto gave us the first Latine superhero in the DC universe. Ecuadorian, Cuban, and Mexican actor Xolo Maridueña delivered a phenomenal performance as Jaime Reyes aka the Blue Beetle, who comes home after graduating college to find out his family is struggling to make ends meet. His sister, Milagro Reyes (played by Belissa Escobedo) gets him a cleaning job gig, and it’s there he meets Jenny Cord (played by Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine) and eventually transforms into the Blue Beetle after coming into contact with an ancient relic that turns out to be alien biotechnology called the Scarab. I have to confess: I bawled throughout the film — because it was special to see Jaime’s family band together to save him. The loss of Jaime’s father, too, was hard to watch — since grief looks different for everyone. The film, starring a mostly all-Latine cast, shows the power of community — how coming together to support one another matters. If you’re Latine, you need to watch this movie, para la cultura.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT