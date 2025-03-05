With Trump in Power, These Latinas Have Decided to Leave the US

"Everything feels like it's falling apart."
"With an exit strategy and dual citizenship, you can make moves confidently and not out of scarcity."
"My thoughts of having to leave are equally tied to my safety as a Latina but also my professional career, as it seems less safe for me to share with any law enforcement member, for example border patrol, what I actually work in now that there are ‘DEI watchlists’ that continue expanding."
"I have a better life over here, it's just an easier life, and you can relax more, you can feel safe."
"If we returned to the U.S. because we wanted to grow our business faster or bigger, and we put that need over the safety part, and it didn't work out, and something happened, we would never forgive ourselves."
"America could’ve been great, but it honestly feels like we’re going backwards in time."