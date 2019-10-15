4 Latina R29ers Share The Beauty Products They’re Loving Now

There's no putting Latinas in a box. After all, with a diverse and storied cultural history that spans the globe, how could you? And when it comes to beauty, Latinas glow with a sense of pride that even the best highlighter can't mimic. However, that doesn't mean Latinas aren't down to spend their coins on highlighters — or any must-have beauty product. So much so, as a group, Latinas are a spending powerhouse.
So what are we buying? To find out, we asked Latina R29 staffers to curate their top picks from their beauty stash. They're spilling the
tea café, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.