Latina Survivors Deserve Self-Care. So This Nonprofit Is Bringing It To Them
On a wintry February day, the scene inside Thrive Hair Collective in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood was heated by more than blow dryers and hot tools styling tousled curls and trendy layered blowouts. As the salon transformed into a self-care haven for Latina survivors of intimate partner violence, the warmth of smiles, vulnerable conversations, and new ‘dos allowed women to safely and gently unwind and enjoy some self-pampering.
“La salud del pueblo comienza con las mujeres,” Luis Burgos, the founding director of the nonprofit behind the day’s services, Don’t Forget About Me (DFAM), tells Refinery29 Somos.
The phrase, “the health of the people begins with women,” has become a sort of proverb for DFAM, which he co-founded in 2017 after the Category 4 Hurricane María devastated his homeland of Puerto Rico. After the storm, domestic violence incidents doubled on the archipelago, which isn’t uncommon amid emergencies. Studies have found that disasters — whether natural, public health, or economic — amplify many of the conditions that fuel abuse. Amid disasters, stress levels increase, isolation grows, access to support services may be reduced, and economic dependency often intensifies, which can create an environment where abusive behaviors are more likely to escalate.
Understanding these connections, Burgos’ goal with DFAM has always been to create spaces for wellness and self-care for survivors of traumatic events, including natural disasters, domestic violence, homelessness, and neighborhood violence.
Growing up with, as he describes, a “fly” mother, he witnessed the care and confidence that comes from self-adornment, even amid the most humble and difficult times. Together, he and his team of hair professionals and massage therapists work to recreate those moments and experiences for women on and off the archipelago.
“Having an army of volunteers creating that safe space, they can really see their work and reflect to themselves,” he tells Somos. “It’s not just a regular haircut. It’s a human connection. It’s a way of saying, ‘Wow, look what I can do to change someone’s perspective in a positive way.’”
In Chicago, where a surge of federal immigration agents has created a climate of fear amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, immigrant communities are experiencing a crisis of their own. When families go into hiding to avoid enforcement, many of the same dynamics seen during natural disasters can appear. Parents stop going to work. Children miss school. And daily routines collapse under the weight of deportation fears. The resulting stress and isolation can heighten tensions at home; and, in some cases, it can increase the risk of intimate partner violence. Meanwhile, survivors may avoid shelters, hospitals, or police, worried that seeking help could expose them or a loved one to immigration authorities.
In The Windy City, DFAM teamed up with Create to Heal — Sundial Media & Technology Group’s (Refinery29 Somos’ parent company) community-centered wellness initiative dedicated to supporting the healing, creativity, and well-being of Black women and their communities — as well as Un Nuevo Desperta. The latter is an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence through emergency shelter, therapy, financial assistance, and advocacy, like helping women create safety plans, request orders of protection and child support, access medical and social services, and adjust their immigration status. The nonprofit works primarily in Chicago’s Little Village and Cicero neighborhoods, which have been among the most-targeted by immigration enforcement.
Anna Gonzalez says the group has been central to teaching her the importance of self-care. A survivor and mother of three, Gonzalez says she was depressed for many years, and has found moments like the one DFAM has created empowering. While hair and beauty may seem frivolous to some, she adds that starting her own beauty routine — putting on lipstick or eye makeup — has helped her rebuild her sense of dignity and self-worth.
“In the past, I didn't have any value. Now I think I am a valuable person,” she says. With confidence and support, she has returned to a community college to earn her GED, hoping to inspire her children to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. “Sometimes, we follow the path of our parents,” she says. “I want to be a good example for my girls. You don’t let nobody make you feel little.” Gonzalez encourages younger women not to ignore red flags, to take control of their lives, and seek trusted resources.
Another DFAM client, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, was moved to tears when she saw her new haircut and style reflected back to her in the mirror. This feeling — of joy, empowerment, and validation — is the power of community, she says. “Being a Latina, I never thought that going to groups like Un Nuevo Despertar could help us [with] all this knowledge that they give us. With this haircut, it’s amazing that they could pamper us and we could look beautiful,” she says, encouraging others to advocate for themselves and lean on community.
Cecilia Mendoza, a vivacious and spiritual woman, called the hair treatment and body massage “gifts.” Though she says life has been “hard,” moments like this, and experiencing them with other survivors who have become her refuge, have enriched her life. Her message: “Love yourself. Love God. Love everybody, and love whatever you do.”
It’s that ethos — doing heart-driven work — that brought many of the stylists to Thrive Hair Collective that day. A licensed nail tech and DFAM volunteer, Ariana Guzman says people often equate self-care with extravagance, but to her, the goal is actually feeling like the best version of yourself — and beauty services can help boost confidence. Before styling her clients, Guzman lets each woman set the tone of her experience. To her, beautifying survivors means everything. Every brush stroke affirms a safe, empowering space. “It’s deeper than hair,” she tells Somos. “It’s about people’s confidence, their sense of self, their whole life.”
Quintella Rodgers, who uses her gifts to create a sacred, intentional experience for clients, feels similarly. Before becoming a full-time hairstylist, Rodgers worked at a nonprofit for 17 years, where she oversaw after-school programming in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Though she is now the proud owner of Thee Hair Bar, she still views her work as tied to the community, pouring into women by elevating their tresses.
As a South Side native, Rodgers sees parallels between these marginalized communities and her own experiences witnessing domestic violence. She says her work goes beyond making women look beautiful; it’s about serving as a pillar in her community while helping them build confidence. “No matter what’s happening at home, coming to the salon helps boost confidence,” she says. “I feel like if you look good, it can help with other parts of your life, too.”
To elevate the salon experience even more, DFAM partnered with Myavana, a Black‑owned beauty technology company that uses AI to personalize hair‑care guidance and product recommendations. It lets users take a photo of their hair to analyze texture, type, condition, and other factors to provide a customized care plan and product suggestions that go beyond traditional one‑size‑fits‑all systems.
As all of the women were able to see digitized close-ups of their scalp to customize a regimen just for them, Candace Mitchell Harris, the founder of Myavana, was moved by the smiles on their faces. Through technology and nonprofit work, the Black beauty entrepreneur says she and Burgos aligned on elevating the salon experience with a perspective on healing.
“A lot of people are going through trauma right now. Not just in the way we think about trauma — people who’ve been through domestic violence, former incarceration, [there’s] life trauma, high stress, and layoffs,” she tells Somos. “We knew that we wanted to have an intentional social impact mission, and this is what it would be.”
As for Burgos, he understands that for Black and Latina women, hair carries weight beyond style. It’s tied to identity, culture, and self-expression. He believes a haircut can be transformative, especially for women whose previous partners tried to control their appearance or dictate how they wore their hair. After shedding that layer of trauma, many enter a new chapter of confidence and self-determination.
And that sense of empowerment is central to his work with DFAM. Shaped by his mother’s matriarchal values, which gave him clarity and inspired his commitment to restoring dignity to survivors, it’s what drives him. “Whenever I do an event, I see my mom. I hear her in the back of my mind saying, ‘Oh, my God, this is so great. This is so wonderful.’ That’s my big inspiration,” he says.
