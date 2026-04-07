10 Festival Essentials Latinas Should Pack This Season
It’s my favorite time of year again — festival season. As the weather warms up, el perreo gets closer. I can already picture it: me in some skin-baring two-piece set, sunnies saving my eyes from the rays, and dancing with my girls on a grassy field as our favorite artists take the stage. Spring is the ultimate tease to summer, kicking off with the Met Gala of multi-day experiences: Coachella. This year, the three-day showcase is a special one because Colombian pop star Karol G will be headlining on Sunday night, making her the first Latina to front the event.
I’m a music festival veteran. Over the years, I’ve watched Bad Bunny also make history at Coachella and witnessed Sueños Music Festival in Chicago grow into the Midwest’s largest Latine music festival. Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Rolling Loud, and countless others — I’ve done a lot of them. And as someone who annually attends arts and culture fests, I’ve learned all about the importance of packing essential items, both for travel and for the actual festival.
Whether this is your first festival season or just the first event since last year, think of this as a survival guide rather than a product roundup of unnecessary items. Because if you’re going to be outdoors in some deserted field for countless hours, and don’t want to miss your favorite acts when they take the mic, you need to stick to the basics. From beauty essentials to practical accessories, these picks will keep you ready for an unforgettable weekend.
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