8 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Latina Mami

Latina mamis aren’t a monolith. My mom would look at me sideways if I showed up to her place with a bouquet of roses, but she’d proudly tell all her friends about the amazing daughter who got her that red handbag she’s been eyeing for months. Meanwhile, your mom might melt over a floral arrangement and not think twice about a flashy accessory.
Still, there are a few gifts that transcend taste — presents that any mom would appreciate, no matter her vibe, her age, or how young (or grown) her kids may be. And no, we’re not just talking about a full night of sleep or a day without anyone yelling “mami!” — though if you can make that happen, you win.
From bath sets to help her recharge, to cozy furnishings she can sink into, to jewelry she’ll wear with pride, we’ve curated a Mother’s Day gift guide for your mom (or wife, or abuela, or tía, or comadre) — by Latinas, for Latinas.