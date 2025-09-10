These Are The Ancestral Beauty Rituals Your Fave Latina Creators Swear By

Coconut oil is a true multitasker. It’s rich in fatty acids, deeply moisturizing, helps reduce protein loss in hair, and can be used for everything, from skincare to cooking. Since my hair has suffered from many layers of bleach and box dye, I decided to do a coconut oil hair mask to help revitalize my curls. I used to do these all the time in high school when I was a swimmer dealing with chlorine damage, but I hadn’t done one in years. It felt incredibly nostalgic, and after leaving the mask on for about 30 minutes, my curls felt softer and bouncier (like they had a piece of their former glory).