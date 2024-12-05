Latina-Fishing is Rampant on TikTok — & It’s a Problem

"I didn’t give it much thought at first, but when you see actual Latino content creators not being given the same recognition, it is upsetting."
"There’s not one way to look Latina, or to be Latina. We are multifaceted, diverse, and ever-evolving — in every way. We don’t belong to just one category."
"This singular portrayal of Latina womanhood is so widespread that, oftentimes, Latinas who don’t fit this description are themselves accused of Latina-fishing. The main perpetrators? Their own community."
"People would say that I didn’t have ‘Hispanic hair or genes,’ and that made me feel out of place."
"Latina-fishing is more than brown lip liner and winged eyeliner. It's the erasure and watering down of our identity in every form."