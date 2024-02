Latina Cosplayers Don’t Feel Represented, So They Reimagine Their Favorite Characters

Once I moved out in 2017, I started finally participating in the cosplay community like I always wanted to. I was mostly accepted into these spaces with open arms, but cosplaying as a Latina can sometimes be a strange experience. Back in the mid-2010s, there was a lot of focus on accuracy when someone would cosplay a character. It had to be as accurate as possible. You had to embody the character 100 percent, which sometimes isn’t possible for a person of color whose skin color is different from the characters they love and want to portray. It was so awkward when I put so much time into making a specific cosplay and people asked me why I didn’t cosplay another character who has the same skin tone as me. Cosplayers of color shouldn’t be expected to only cosplay characters of color.