Latina Athletes Are Good for Business — Until It’s Time to Invest in Them

But the lack of investment in Latina athletes isn’t just a WNBA issue. It’s a systemic failure across sports. Take boxing superstar Amanda Serrano . The Brooklyn-born Puerto Rican is arguably one of the greatest boxers alive. Serrano has held world titles in seven weight classes. And yet, despite her record, she spent years waiting for a headline fight within the male-dominated world of professional boxing. That opportunity finally came in 2022 — not through legacy sports networks, but through Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer who promoted her under his brand Most Valuable Promotions. While the partnership undeniably boosted Serrano’s visibility, it also came at a cost. Paul is among the wave of wealthy Americans exploiting Act 60 , a tax loophole fueling the gentrification crisis in Puerto Rico. So while Serrano rises, the terms of her success remain entangled in the same colonial logic that displaces the very communities she represents. It raises a hard, necessary question: Why did one of the most-decorated athletes need a white male co-sign to be seen, paid, and valued?