Latina Athletes Are Good for Business — Until It’s Time to Invest in Them
"All the times I was told that women don’t belong in sports made it impossible for me to envision a future as an athlete."
"Her situation is a microcosm of a broader issue: Latina athletes, whether born in the U.S. or internationally, are frequently celebrated for their potential but rarely given the long-term support and resources needed to thrive at the professional level."
"When Latina athletes are sidelined, the message is clear: their excellence is still treated as exceptional, not foundational. And the cost is real. Young fans lose the chance to see themselves reflected — not as tokens but as centerpieces. "
"These women are doing more than scoring; they’re becoming cultural catalysts. Across courts and timelines, they’re proving that Latina athletes are not just part of the game — they're changing it."