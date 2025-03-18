For Latinas to Heal Our Relationship With Food, We Need to Unlearn Some Deep-Rooted Cultural Lies

Every single article, research paper, media clip, Instagram post, etc., that I see speaks down on our foods. You can see it regularly on TikTok. One of my most viral videos is me speaking up against a Mexican cardiologist who told her followers that eating refried beans and tortillas (along with other food staples in the Mexican diet) was the reason that Latines have higher rates of heart disease. The media is always telling us that somehow, we are going to die because of the way we eat. We will dig into all of the stats and chronic diseases in Chapter 6, but in this chapter, as we begin our journey to authentic health, you need to learn to feel compassion for yourself and to challenge the negative thoughts around your body. Then, when we aren’t focused on fitting into a mold that was never meant for us, we can focus on real nutrition.

