For Latinas to Heal Our Relationship With Food, We Need to Unlearn Some Deep-Rooted Cultural Lies

In my classes, all we learned was how to “fix” my community, how to “fix” the food, how to “fix” the people’s health, and how to make them better, basically by erasing any inch of culture they had left. I was inundated with negative thoughts about my community based on what everyone was saying. In every course, I was taught to tell people who looked like me to switch from white rice to brown because it was “better.” I was taught that Latine foods are higher in fat and mostly fried and therefore should be avoided. I wrestled with what I was learning because my lessons were telling me my mami’s food was bad. They were telling me that the community I grew up with was bad, that processed and fried foods were the issue. But not once did they mention how redlining prevented BIPOC communities from building generational wealth and how the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 disproportionately tore down BIPOC communities by routing new highways through their neighborhoods, often leaving them in food swamps, areas where fast-food restaurants and corner stores are more prevalent than places to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. While growing up in Philadelphia, I walked those streets. I knew that those people did not have access to healthy food. And I knew something had to change; I just did not have the words for it.