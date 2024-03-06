Despite Growth, Many Latines in Europe Still Feel Alone. These Spaces Help

I had a similar experience. I arrived in Berlin six months before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. My dad died in 2020, when traveling to Colombia required a humanitarian flight, so I couldn’t attend his funeral. Even though Berlin had nothing to do with the tragedies happening in the world and my life, I blamed and resented it. I transformed my lack of mastery of the German language into a jail made of shame, fear, and anger, and I would avoid going to places where I wasn’t sure I could speak English or Spanish. Not learning German was my revenge.