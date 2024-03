Despite Growth, Many Latines in Europe Still Feel Alone. These Spaces Help

Both times I moved to new cities I wanted to start from scratch. I saw myself arriving in Berlin from Colombia, feeling proud of not asking anyone for connections in the city. I thought I could make my new life without help. After my first few hours, I was homeless — the Airbnb I booked was a scam. A bit broke, a controller fined me because I rode the train without a ticket. My arrogance vanished and panic took over; I reached out to others, a taste of how important having a community would be for my migratory experience.