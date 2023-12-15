22 Last-Minute Gifts On Amazon That’ll Arrive By Christmas

Not to frighten you, but there are just 10 days left until Christmas. And for all the procrastinators — or self-proclaimed "bad gift givers" — that are anxiously carting up random items, we're here to help nail down the best last-minute Christmas gifts (that, yes, will arrive before December 25). And do you know where they're all from? Why Amazon, of course!
Amazon has all the last-minute must-buys you could hope for, thanks to overnight shipping. (And let's be honest, not many of our favorite retailers are offering free and quick shipping that'll arrive before Christmas at this point.) So to help navigate Amazon's extensive gift options, we've narrowed down the very best gifts for everyone left on your list.
From super practical presents to super-luxurious gifts, we've got you covered. And what's even sweeter is that more than half of our gift picks are under $50 (because we love ourselves some budget-friendly steals). So read on to find last-minute Christmas gifts that will ensure a stress-free shopping experience and that you'll feel great about giving to your loved ones.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.