Your Last-Minute Coachella Festival Outfit Inspo Is Here
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We’re just 10 days away from Weekend 1 of Coachella (April 10 - 12), where music lovers will gather in Indio, California to dance the days and nights away with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and more artists. So if you’ve secured a ticket, but don’t have your festival outfits planned yet, we’re here to help. Coachella outfits are some of the most eccentric, Pinterest-worthy looks you’ll likely ever wear, but you can truly make them fit your personal style and music taste.
Want to channel a western cowgirl or bohemian babe for the desert setting? Looking for something a bit punchier for the rave tents or rock performances? Feeling bright and glittery? There are so many aesthetics you can try for a music festival, so we’re offering inspiration (and product recommendations). From matching sets, denim trends, and graphic tees to headscarves, combat boots, and statement sunglasses, there are tried-and-true festival fashion staples you’ll want to have in your arsenal.
So, whether you’re looking for last-minute Coachella outfits for Weekend 1, cementing your Weekend 2 look, or planning ahead for the rest of festival season, read on to cart up your favorite pieces and build a statement-making look.
Want to channel a western cowgirl or bohemian babe for the desert setting? Looking for something a bit punchier for the rave tents or rock performances? Feeling bright and glittery? There are so many aesthetics you can try for a music festival, so we’re offering inspiration (and product recommendations). From matching sets, denim trends, and graphic tees to headscarves, combat boots, and statement sunglasses, there are tried-and-true festival fashion staples you’ll want to have in your arsenal.
So, whether you’re looking for last-minute Coachella outfits for Weekend 1, cementing your Weekend 2 look, or planning ahead for the rest of festival season, read on to cart up your favorite pieces and build a statement-making look.
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Rock ‘N’ Roll Star
If you're going to Coachella to see The Strokes, Iggy Pop, and Interpol, you'll need a rockstar-worthy outfit for these rock-heavy performances. To look edgy and effortlessly cool, grab outfit staples like leather jackets, denim shorts, and combat boots. We’re loving studded styles across clothing and accessories for a punk touch. And adding a graphic tee or merch from your favorite band is the perfect finishing touch to celebrate their music.
Western Cowgirl
Whether you're tuned into country artists or not, western aesthetic has become synonymous with music festival style. From cowboy boots and hats to double-denim and suede fringe, cowgirl staples are a tried-and-true way to dress up for festivals. Stick to a denim matching set or mix in crochet pants or a suede jacket to break up the look. Then throw on a bandanna or cow print handkerchief as an accessory that can double as a face mask to keep the dirt and dust away.
Bohemian Babe
Get a blend of OG Woodstock style and mid-aughts Vanessa Hudgens vibes by pairing flowy pieces with tons of accessories to make you feel and look like a whimsical hippie or fairy. For this nostalgic-heavy aesthetic, look for vintage-inspired pieces (if you don’t have the time to go thrift shopping) in more earthy tones with tons of texture. Think: ruffles, lace, mesh, and crochet. And you can't go wrong with motifs like paisley and florals.
Rave-Club Chic
If you’re hoping to spend most of your time in the Yuma and Sonora tents dancing to DJs and transcending into the rave experience, then you should opt for moody or neon styles — as long as they're super comfortable. To ensure you can dance the days away, check out the official Coachella x Loops earplugs to protect your ears, wear a funky pair of shades to take reprieve from strobe lights, slip into chunky platform sneakers that won't make your feet instantly hurt, and — again, if you don't have time to make your own — buy a pack of Kandi bracelets to swap with strangers.
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Music Mermaid
Even though Coachella is set in the desert, you can still manifest mermaid vibes through your outfit. We promise you'll want to stay as cool, ethereal, and breezy as possible in the 100-degree temps. It’s the perfect excuse to break out your favorite swimwear to wear under crochet, netted, or mesh layers (like coverups). Opt for bright colors and patterns as well as shimmery, iridescent accessories to get the mermaid effect. A pair of jelly flats are also a better alternative to backless, toes-out sandals.
Disco Darling
If you really like making a celebratory statement with your outfits (or just love headliner Sabrina Carpenter's aesthetic), consider a ‘70s-era disco moment. For this vibe, you can either go for high-shine fabrics, sequins, and metallic colors, or try psychedelic prints and bug-eye sunglasses. While a full-on jumpsuit may not be the easiest or breeziest style for a festival, you can still wear bedazzled maxi dresses, patterned rompers, and sparkly hot pants to get the disco effect.
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