Start with a stroll through Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens , where the seasonal floral installations feel straight out of a storybook. While at Bellagio, grab a table at one of its many restaurants that overlook the fountains, or just book some bubbly before dinner on the champagne terrace . End the evening at the Mayfair Supper Club for live entertainment and golden-age Vegas glam, or take in an experience or concert at Sphere , one of the craziest ways to watch a concert or catch an immersive show. (Believe me.) Off the Strip, escape the crowds with a romantic dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino — an elegant, retro-modern steakhouse with moody lighting, plush booths, and a swanky, romantic vibe that channels old Vegas in all the right ways. Looking for something to liven up the night? Head to The Golden Tiki downtown for tropical cocktails and music.