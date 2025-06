A stay at Canyon Ranch can be a splurge, but there’s a way to visit its location inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a little over $100. A day pass for non-hotel guests is $125, but if you book a service for over $100, you can enjoy its massive wellness space for the entire day. We found a gel manicure or spa pedicure that costs $109 each, and while, yes, this is expensive for a nail treatment, it’s actually not when it also includes use of the fitness center and all its spa amenities. An experiential rain room with multi-sensory showers and an igloo experience filled with cool air and arctic mist are just some of the unique offerings. SWAP