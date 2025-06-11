There Are 5 Kinds Of Las Vegas Travelers — Which One Fits Your Vibe?
Viva Las Vegas — just like the celebrity who popularized the phrase, Las Vegas is an iconic destination, one that's buzzing with energy the moment you arrive. But what's lesser known: the city is incredibly multifaceted, with an endless variety of experiences to be had — and without the $$$ price tag.
Are you an eccentric dreamer craving for something that’s unique, artsy, and immersive? Or do you prefer to be pampered? Or perhaps you're a party-seeker looking for the city to live up to its reputation.
The ultimate question now is this: How do you want to spend your time? We pinpointed five traveler profiles and planned budget-friendly things to do for each one. (Also, did you know: Vegas has free transportation options, including the ARIA Express Tram and the Mandalay Bay Tram to take you to different stops along the Las Vegas Strip, and the Downtown Loop shuttle, which goes off the Strip and stops at destinations, like the Arts District and Fremont Street.) Keep reading to find the Vegas vibe you want; your perfect getaway awaits.
The Life Of The Party
You see vacation as an opportunity to let loose (although, let’s be honest, that’s your vibe every weekend). You’re familiar with Vegas’ reputation, and that’s part of the draw. You’re here for the late nights, loud music, new friends, and next-morning brunch recaps. To you, rules are meant to be broken — or at least bent — and if you were a TV character, “YOLO” would be your catchphrase.
Feel sand in your toes at Kassi Beach Club
A free beach club in Vegas sounds like an oxymoron, but it does exist. Kassi Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas brings Mediterranean vibes to the desert with a sandy setup, live DJs, and an all-day pool party. General admission is free for all guests (but seating and cabanas must be reserved in advance).
Drink cocktails while suspended in mid-air at LIFTOFF
Grab your girlies and strap in for a bar experience like no other. At LIFTOFF at AREA15, you’ll sip specialty cocktails before being strapped into a floating bar that lifts 100 feet into the air. Beautiful views and booze, what could be bad? Tickets are $20, but to get the best value for your money, purchase a Level 1 Access Pass — AREA15 is filled with experiences and attractions you’ll enjoy and this pass gives you access to nine of them.
Take a booze cruise (on land)
There’s no boat, but rather, a souped-up party bus cruising along the Strip. This two-hour tour by Pregame Excursions is $50 and includes free-flowing drinks (BYOB is also welcome). Pickup and drop off are at Palms Casino Resort.
Dance all night at Ghostbar
Ladies first is just good manners, but on Friday nights, it’s also the place to be. There’s no cover charge at Ladies First, which takes place at Ghostbar, the rooftop bar at Palms Casino Resort. It’s as if they curated a playlist just for you: Resident DJ Jenna Palmer combines the best of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, so hands will be thrown in the air. Ladies receive a complimentary glass of champagne before 11 p.m., and doors open at 9 p.m.
The Serenity Seeker
Vacation is meant to be relaxing and you aim to come home refreshed. A perfect day starts with a yoga class, includes a hike, and ends in a steam room. You work hard in your career and know that self-care is essential to your mental health. From hot yoga to cryotherapy, to everything in between, you’re abreast of the latest trends in wellness. You love to be alfresco as soon as the weather allows it. You have lots of friends, but also value your alone time, which you need in order to recharge your battery.
Hike the Red Rock Canyon
Yes, you can experience nature in Vegas. The stunning Red Rock Canyon is a National Conservation Area that's only a 20-30 minute drive from the Strip. You can drive the 13-mile scenic loop and take your time on one of the many hikes that begin within the park. It costs $20 per car and during the busy season, October through May, there’s a $2 timed entry fee for reservations between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or hike from the Visitor Center — popular ones include the at-times strenuous Calico Hills trail or the milder 2-mile Moenkopi Loop. Do it this way, and entry is only $5 per person.
Detox in a salt cave at the LINQ Spa
Escape the intensity of the Strip while relaxing in a Himalayan salt cave. The Spa at The LINQ Hotel + Experience offers its “Crave the Cave Experience,” which gives guests a day pass to its spa facilities. The co-ed space also has an eucalyptus steam room and whirlpool. Robes and slippers are included all for $60.
Spend the day at a wellness resort
A stay at Canyon Ranch can be a splurge, but there’s a way to visit its location inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a little over $100. A day pass for non-hotel guests is $125, but if you book a service for over $100, you can enjoy its massive wellness space for the entire day. We found a gel manicure or spa pedicure that costs $109 each, and while, yes, this is expensive for a nail treatment, it’s actually not when it also includes use of the fitness center and all its spa amenities. An experiential rain room with multi-sensory showers and an igloo experience filled with cool air and arctic mist are just some of the unique offerings. SWAP
Challenge your strength on a rock climbing wall
Not ready to splurge on a spa day? Visit Canyon Ranch to climb its 40-foot tall Rock Climbing Wall. Shoes and helmets are provided and all you need is some muscle (and courage). Choose from either 25 minutes for $39 or 50 minutes for $69.
The Spectacular Showgoer
Your prized possession is your scrapbook of playbills from every Broadway musical you’ve ever seen. You’re a bit of a romantic and if you’re secretly hoping for a meet-cute on your flight over. You can belt out every word from every musical, and you can go on and on when you’re passionate about something…like the differences between a show and its film adaptation. Vegas has been on your bucket list — the show options are plentiful, and you’d be happy to see a performance morning, noon, and night.
Take in the fountains of Bellagio
This magical water show is mesmerizing; even better, it’s free. The 1,000-plus fountains in front of Bellagio perform a hypnotic dance, set to music and a choreographed light show. The show is either every 30 minutes or every 15 depending on the time and day. It’s the perfect backdrop for a kiss, proposal, or grand gesture.
Question reality at Limitless
You’re already a member of Shin Lim’s fan club from his AGT days, and now you can see him in person. Shin Lim’s Limitless at the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is more than magic — it’s mind-boggling. No rabbits in hats, but rather, mentalism and illusions, all with impeccable sleight of hand, interwoven with his engaging storytelling and vibe-setting music. Even in a large theater, audience members seated all over can get involved. Tickets start at $65.49.
See a Broadway show
Hit after hit, straight from Broadway, is making an appearance on the stage at The Smith Center. Each show has a very limited run, so check what will be there during your trip. Upcoming shows include & Juliet, Suffs, and Some Like It Hot. Even if you’ve already seen it, we know you love nothing more than hearing your beloved showtunes. Matinee tickets start at just $34.50 for select shows.
Get weird (and loud) with Blue Man Group
The Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino is a Vegas staple, performing there since 2000. Loud music, banging drums, visual storytelling, and lots of lights are all part of this show where the Blue Men delight, all without words. Tickets are available starting at $32.25 plus fees.
Rowdy it up at Absinthe
Bawdy burlesque, crazy contortionist, titillating theatrics — all in one place: Absinthe. Enter the Green Fairy Garden and give in to the dark side as this madcap crew of exhibitionists are unapologetically raunchy, so be prepared to get rowdy. Avoid online ticket fees by visiting the box office directly at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $135. The office opens at noon Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.
The Gamer Girly
You’re an admitted Type-A personality. As the group planner, this entire Vegas trip came together because of you. You might be a lawyer or on your way up the corporate ladder. You’re extremely competitive in that when you’re confronted with a challenge, you love to face it head-on. You have a tight group of friends for whom you’d do anything, and they love you for your fearlessness. But they also slightly fear you when things don’t go your way.
Hit a hole-in-one at Rock N’ Roll Themed Mini Golf
The Strip has a handful of mini golf options, but for only $11.95 per person, KISS: By Monster Mini Golf at Rio Las Vegas is the best deal out there. You can rock and roll all night, and party every day, and take a shot into Gene Simmons’ outstretched pink tongue aka the band’s most iconic symbol. Think neon and laser lights, imagery inspired by KISS, and of course, their music, for 18 holes as you lead the way to victory.
Feed your need for speed at Grand Prix Plaza
Race go-karts at the brand new Grand Prix Plaza and let your competitive side take the wheel. After your qualifying session, the race is on for a winner. Beyond the track, you can learn about the history of F1, build your dream team to construct your own virtual F1 car, and then have a 4-D experience racing it down the Strip. Regular adult tickets are $79, but if you visit the day of and purchase onsite, you can buy tickets as low as $37 for a self-timed, 15-minute on-track experience.
Live out your game show contestant fantasy
You love shouting out trivia answers at your TV and now you can show off your skills outside the confines of your living room. Inside the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace is The Great Big Game Show. There are three studios that look just like the sets of real game shows and you can grab up to 14 friends to compete. Choose to play the Original game, which is a mix of fan-favorite mini-games, or go with Trivia Showdown. There’s an actual host and a declared winner at the end — as there should be. Games are $41.99 per person.
The Eccentric Dreamer
Your crystals are packed, and you’re ready to immerse yourself in Vegas’ lesser-known side. You enjoy the transformative power of travel and plan to journal about your time there. You are a right-brained creative thinker who doesn’t set limits. You know your way around a vintage store and can spend hours at an art museum. Expressing gratitude is a daily habit.
Linger and enjoy massive floral wonders
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is a free must-see in Vegas. Wander amongst the 14,000 square foot gardens where each season brings a new theme. The current summer exhibit, Glam Menagerie: A Surrealist Summer, is surrealism at its finest, as you explore this European garden party where whimsy and opulence collide.
Step into the desert and behold Seven Magic Mountains
Ten minutes south of the Strip is Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by famed Swiss artist, Ugo Rondinone. These seven colorful towers stack more than 30 feet high and are awe-inspiring when set against the backdrop of the Nevada desert. The site is free to visit and has ample free parking.
Mural hop in the Downtown Arts District
Head downtown and at every turn you’ll find a vibrant mural upon a wall. Stroll down alleys, question the artist’s intention, and take some Insta-worthy pictures. Explore this area and admire the murals created by artists from around the world.
Connect with nature at the Arte Museum
Are technology and nature at odds? Eternal Nature at the Arte Museum sets out to show their fundamental similarity: eternity. Let that sink in as you explore this multisensory museum with hyper-realistic exhibits. There are even natural scents, tailored to each artwork. You’ll have moments for reflection, deep thoughts, and awakening of the senses. It’s a stunning visual journey for all. Visit on a weekday to get the lower priced tickets for $50 (Friday to Sunday tickets are $60). While it’s designed as a 90-minute experience, you can spend the entire day here.
See Earth like never before at the Sphere
Sphere is Vegas’ newest landmark and this entertainment venue has been the talk of the town. Seeing a concert here can be pricey, but “The Sphere Experience” starts at $99 and includes famed director Darren Aronofsky's Postcards from Earth, a visually mind-blowing 4D film about our planet. Prior to the show you’ll meet Aura the robot and explore cutting-edge tech installations.
Remember: Vegas is many things, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. No matter your vibe or budget, the city has experiences that suit your personality — so pick your archetype, pack your bags, and let Vegas show you a good time.
