You’re clearly both great gift-givers — but what about receiving? Was there a childhood gift that genuinely shaped who you are today



Rogers: This was the year that PlayStation 2 came out. I was a video game kid — Bowen Yang still is — and I really wanted that PS2. And they were like: "You're not getting it. It's too expensive and no one can get it." And then on Christmas day, I kept opening up PS2 games, and I was like: "Well, I guess you got me the games for one day when I get the system, right?" They were like: "Exactly, one day when you get the system." Low and behold, the last gift hiding under the couch was the PS2, and I was a very happy boy.



Yang: Mine was after Batman Forever came out. I had a Batgirl, Alicia Silverstone action figure — that really spoke to me and has since.