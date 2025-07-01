Lancôme Just Launched Another “Juicy” Lip Gloss — & It’s Incredible
When it comes to famous beauty products, few reach the cultural status of Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes. The iconic lip gloss was a mainstay of the early aughts, and at the height of its reign, no starlet’s party bag was complete without a tube of the stuff.
Well, if you thought that was Lancôme’s only powerhouse gloss, think again: The iconic French brand is going all in on gloss with its latest launch, Lip Idôle JuicyTreat Oil-in-Gloss. I know what you’re thinking: Another “juicy” gloss courtesy of Lancôme? No, you’re not dreaming. But your makeup bag did just get way juicier.
As the name suggests, JuicyTreat is not your average gloss. The oil-in-gloss formula combines the hydration you get from your favorite lip treatment with the shine and color payoff of a gloss. The texture is utterly decadent — and if you ask me, a new icon in the making. Ahead, four Refinery29 beauty editors put Lancôme’s latest launch to the test.
Name & title: Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Shade(s) tested: All The Tea, Toffee Talk
Review: I came of age in the 2000s, so Juicy Tubes hold a special place in my core beauty memories. I truly didn’t think I could love another Lancôme gloss more — how can you improve upon perfection? But Lip Idôle JuicyTreat may have done the impossible. It’s decadent, cushiony, and feels as hydrating as my favorite lip oil. I love a warm nude shade, and All The Tea (a gorgeous rosewood) and Toffee Talk (a peachy caramel) are my favorites from the bunch. The formula is pigmented enough to show up on lips, but still sheer enough for just a hint of color or layering on top of a lip pencil. Plus, can we talk about the applicator? It’s not your average doe-foot — the slightly tapered shape really hugs lips for an even application and buttery-smooth glide.
Name & title: Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
Shade(s) tested: Brownie Bite
Review: Lancôme Lip Idôle JuicyTreat feels like the grown-up evolution of my Juicy Tubes obsession — same glossy finish, but way more nourishing. It’s loaded with 20% squalane for legit hydration, delivers rich color, and delivers that plush, mirror-like shine. There’s even a slight tingle that seems to give your lips a fuller look (without the sting). And the oversized applicator? So satisfying to swipe on.
Name & title: Venus Wong, senior writer
Shade(s) tested: Million Dollar Berry
Review: “I’m a huge Olivia Rodrigo fan, so I was stoked to swipe on Million Dollar Berry, which happens to be the shade she wore for the JuicyTreat ad campaign. I have to say — this juicy wash of plum looks so pretty on both of us. Right off the bat, the gloss feels noticeably more conditioning than many lip oils and tinted balms I’ve tried. While most lip products claim to have moisturizing benefits, a lot of them don’t go the distance — my lips usually dry out and get flaky after a few hours. But thanks to 20% squalane in the formula, which smooths and hydrates, my lips feel plump and comfortable for hours. It’s like wearing an ultra-shiny lip mask that seals in moisture and blurs fine lines for a glass-like finish. Special mention goes to the angular applicator, which makes it easier to trace along my Cupid’s bow with precision.”
Name & title: Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Shade(s) tested: Idôle Nude
Review: Growing up, JuicyTubes were always out of my budget, so I have to admit, I’ve never actually tried the cult-favorite gloss. I know — how did I get this job, again? Because of that, I had nothing to compare JuicyTreat to, but it didn’t matter. I think I’ve found the ultimate gloss in Idôle Nude. I expected it to be really sheer, but the pigment packs a punch and looks like I’m wearing the perfect nude lipstick underneath. And the shine? Gorgeous — and without stickiness. When the day comes, I know it will be part of my wedding makeup look; it’s giving blushing bride. Every shade has a slight minty tingle — subtle, but I’m convinced it helps my lips look plumper. That, and the 20% squalane, of course, which moisturizes deeply. Lastly, the chunky — actually, ergonomic — applicator makes top-ups easy, even without a mirror.
