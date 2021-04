These Peel Pads Transformed My Pandemic Skin-Care Routine

Then we got the directive to work from home to slow the spread of COVID-19. My initial thoughts weeks and months into quarantine were that I would use this time to "get my life together." I vowed to make it out of the pandemic healthy — and with spot-free skin. But as the anxiety of staying safe grew, my motivation and interest in my beauty routine declined. The idea of doing steps of anything aside from the ones I took to my laptop and back to my bed was exhausting.