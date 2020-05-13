Lana Del Rey Lightened Her Hair With Lemons — & You Need To See The Results

It's hard to imagine Lana Del Rey without her signature brown hair, but if there's anything we've learned in quarantine, it's that our natural hair colors are unavoidable. The singer, who appears to be a natural blonde, decided to tackle her roots at home — but she didn't use a box of color.
"When you have no choice but to go back to being a blonde because Kevin Tracey and Jacob are gone, and there's nothing but lemons left to cover your roots for nine weeks," she captioned the post about celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham and her team at MéCHE Salon in Los Angeles, which is currently closed due to shelter-in-place mandates. In it, Del Rey showed off sun-kissed roots tied up in a bun.
There's a method to Del Rey's madness: Lemon juice is a natural hair lightener, which is why it's found in some highlight sprays from brands like dpHUE and IGK. (And who could forget Sun In?) Using lemon juice, however, is unpredictable and often creates undesirable orange tones, so if you plan to follow the singer's lead, we suggest doing so with caution. (And be incredibly careful in the sun, since lemon juice can make skin more photosensitive and therefore prone to burns.)
Del Rey's new look did, however, get the approval of Cunningham, who commented, "Love it!!!!!!!!" Now that the singer has broken open a Pandora's box of DIY color, we're curious what's next. Will she join the pink hair club or maybe go for bangs? Only time will tell.
